MANILA (UPDATED) -- Philippine bet Dindi Pajares finished in the top 12 of Miss Supranational 2021 pageant held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland early Sunday (Manila time).

Chanique Rabe of Namibia won the title, succeeding reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild of Thailand.

Here are the other winners:

1st runner-up – Karla Guilfú Acevedo of Puerto Rico

2nd runner-up – Thato Mosehle of South Africa

3rd runner-up – Valentina Sanchez of Venezuela

4th runner-up – Eoanna Constanza of Dominican Republic

Pajares was hoping to be the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013.

Considered a fan favorite, Pajares performed well in pre-pageant competitions. She was one of 10 candidates with the most number of online votes, a Top 10 candidate in Supra Influencer, and a semi-finalist of Supra Chat.

During the second semi-final round of Supra Chat, Pajares was asked how she wants to be remembered in case she does not win Miss Supranational 2021.

"I want people to remember me [for] my 'never give up' attitude,” she said.

"After the competition, if you fail, you didn't make it, use the opportunity to promote your advocacy. You have that advocacy not because... you're not promoting it just because you're in a pageant. You have that advocacy because that's your purpose and that motivates you to keep on going and do something nice. So remember that this is not the end of the world, this is not the end of your journey as a Supranational queen.

"I'm going to continue my life as an Air Force reservist, serving my community. And at the same time, I'm very much willing to support the Miss Supranational, the winner, to continue what she wanted to pursue, and also get in touch with the organization and also still continue to share and to promote my advocacy."

The beauty queen from Bataan was named Miss Supranational Philippines last month after receiving the highest number of votes from her fellow candidates at Miss World Philippines (MWP).

The MWP organization is the local franchise holder of Miss Supranational.