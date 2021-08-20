Philippine representative Dindi Pajares (right) answers a question from reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild. Screengrab from YouTube

Dindi Pajares got to sit down with reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild on Friday (Manila time), sharing her views on pageantry and climate change, among others.

The Filipina beauty queen was part of Group 2 of the second semi-final round of Supra Chat, a pre-pageant competition, along with candidates from France, South Africa, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Unlike in the candidates' first Q&A with Porsild where they got to speak twice, Pajares and her fellow semi-finalists were given four questions by the reigning Miss Supranational.

The questions are the same for each of the candidates. Fans have less than a day to vote for their favorites on the Miss Supranational app. The winner will be determined based on both online votes and judges' scores.

Pajares takes her turn in the second Q&A around at the 8:39 mark in the video below:

Q: What is the biggest lesson you have learned while spending time with 57 other women from around the world at Miss Supranational 2021?

"It was really an unforgettable experience for me to be here in Poland, to be with different girls from different countries. To get to know them, to get to know about their stories, about their advocacies, about their culture, about what makes them laugh, and some of their secrets. But I'm not going to mention it, okay?

"But what I learned from other candidates, my Supra family, is actually we have a lot of differences but we have a common goal, which is to do something purposeful. And that's something that I really admire [about] the other girls.

"I also realized that yes, we are in a pageant, we've been together for more than a week, I think. They remind me that yes, we are in a competition but also this is a celebration of sisterhood. So you have to show that I am representing my country, but I can also be your friend. So that really inspires me and gives me more inspiration to fight and represent my country, and at the same time I know that after this pageant I have 57 friends all over the world."

Q: What do you want to be remembered for? How will you fulfill that goal if you do not win Miss Supranational 2021?

"I want people to remember me [for] my 'never give up' attitude. As I mentioned in my Supra Chat before, I joined different pageants in the Philippines. I failed not just once, but twice. And on my third attempt, I was able to get my dream crown which is the Miss Supranational Philippines crown. I failed so many times in my life but I never gave up. Failing is... it doesn't mean you're a failure. Sometimes it only means that you haven't succeeded yet. When you fail, learn to rest. But never quit.

"So I want people to remember me [for] my 'never give up' attitude. And now that I am in Miss Supranational, I know that in every competition there is a winner and there is a loser. If you win, that's good, you're going to be working with good and nice people here in Poland, you're going to be staying in Poland for some months and be with the organization. But when you fail, it's not the end of the world, it's not the end of your journey as a Supranational queen.

"After the competition, if you fail, you didn't make it, use the opportunity to promote your advocacy. You have that advocacy not because... you're not promoting it just because you're in a pageant. You have that advocacy because that's your purpose and that motivates you to keep on going and do something nice. So remember that this is not the end of the world, this is not the end of your journey as a Supranational queen.

"I'm going to continue my life as an air force reservist, serving my community. And at the same time, I'm very much willing to support the Miss Supranational, the winner, to continue what she wanted to pursue, and also get in touch with the organization and also still continue to share and to promote my advocacy."

Q: The UN has recently issued a report delivering a stark warning on climate change, saying it's code red for humanity. Although this topic has been discussed frequently in various areas including beauty pageants, humans seem to be doing nothing about it, and the state keeps worsening. In around a minute, convince a person watching this to start making a change right now.

"I want [to tell] the person watching right now that it is our responsibility to take good care of our environment. Because if we do not take care of our environment, we can create another virus, we can kill humanity. If you want to live longer, if you want to take good care of yourself, your family, your community, and your country, take good care of the environment."

Q: We usually say action is more important than words. But is there a scenario where words are more powerful and impactful than actions?

"I think there are a lot of scenarios [where] words are more impactful than actions. Just like now, we are in the middle of a pandemic, we can only post our opinions on our social media accounts and we cannot really go out there to help people. But we can use our words by posting our opinions, what we wanted to do, how we wanted to help people, by posting it online.

"I think that's the time that you can use words to be more impactful than doing it personally. Because right now we're in the middle of a pandemic, a lot of countries are in lockdown so you really cannot visit them. If you want to help people, you cannot visit them personally. So as much as you want to do all the actions, the pandemic stops you from doing it. So that's the time that you have to use your voice and you have to use your social media accounts to encourage and influence people.

"Yes, it's a little bit hard because when you say something you have to do it as well, but this is not the perfect time to combine both actions and words. But yes, you can use your words to influence people, but use it in a nice way."

