Dindi Pajares looked every inch a winner during the preliminary competition of Miss Supranational 2021.

Official photos from the closed-door interview, swimsuit round, and evening gown competition were released on the Miss Supranational Facebook page on Thursday.

It showed Pajares donning a bright pink suit, with her hair tied back to show her earrings.

For the swimsuit round, Pajares flaunted her long, wavy hair as she wore a blue and yellow bikini in front of the judges.

She once again wore blue and let her hair down during the evening gown competition, showcasing the silk taffeta gown designed by Mark Bumgarner.

Pajares competed the look with a sparkly necklace, which matched the accents in her dress.

Considered a fan favorite, Pajares is one of the 10 Miss Supranational 2021 candidates with the most number of online votes.

She has also been performing well so far in pre-pageant competitions, as a Top 10 candidate in Supra Influencer and a semi-finalist of Supra Chat.

The Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night is set to be held on August 21.

