Dindi Pajares' prelims gown took only 3 days to make

MANILA -- Did you know that Dindi Pajares' gown during the preliminary competition of Miss Supranational 2021 took only three days to make?

The revelation was made by Mark Bumgarner, the designer behind Pajares' blue silk taffeta gown, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing photos and videos from the beauty queen's dress rehearsal, Bumgarner said Pajares looked "phenomenal" during the Miss Supranational prelims in Poland.

"This dress on Dindi made of silk taffeta for tonight's Miss Supranational Preliminaries took only three days to make. Dindi, like every candidate competing during this time of COVID, had so many challenges (time, for example) to overcome," he said.

"But tonight I believe she looked phenomenal," he added. "She rose above a sea of beads and sequins."

Considered a fan favorite, Pajares is one of the 10 Miss Supranational 2021 candidates with the most number of online votes.

She has also been performing well so far in pre-pageant competitions, as a Top 10 candidate in Supra Influencer and a semi-finalist of Supra Chat.

The Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night is set to be held on August 21.

