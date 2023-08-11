Pinoy life coach nominated in 2023 Coach Awards

Life coach Myke Celis. Handout



MANILA -- A Filipino life coach has been nominated in the 2023 edition of the Singapore-based Coach Awards.

Myke Celis, author of the bestselling book "#BestMeEver: Of Positivity and Possibilities," is among the 17 nominees for Best Wellness Coach.

He won the bronze award in the said category last year.

"It's such a wonderful and humbling experience to be recognized worldwide for what I love to do best: helping people through coaching," Celis said in a statement. "Even if it's my second time to be nominated here, I am just as excited and honored. Beyond grateful."

Aside from wellness coaching, other categories in the 2023 Coach Awards include executive coaching, career coaching, and startup coaching, among others.

Early this year, Celis was recognized in the World Coaching Congress in India.

The public can vote for their favorite nominees at the Coach Awards website until September 11, with the winners to be announced on October 11.