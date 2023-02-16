Pinoy life coach wins at World Coaching Congress

Myke Celis was the lone Filipino recipient alongside 100 other coaching experts from all over the world. Handout

A Filipino life coach was included in the list of coaching leaders at the World Coaching Congress 2023 held at the Taj Lands End Mumbai in India on February 15.

Myke Celis was the lone Filipino recipient alongside 100 other coaching experts from all over the globe.

The winners were chosen based on their credentials, body of work, testimonials, impact and influence, according to Zaheer Samnani, an organizer of the event.

“We are very honored to have Coach Myke Celis join us and speak for us, knowing that he is one of the best Asian coaches in the industry today based on his achievements. We wish him well in his upcoming endeavors,” said Samnani.

Celis, who wrote the book series #bestmeever, was also tapped to speak in the congregation, which hosted more than 2,000 HR practitioners, leaders, and professional coaches from different countries.

“I am extremely grateful to be recognized alongside other amazing professional coaches who have made such huge impacts in their spaces. I hope this win of mine will inspire and allow other Filipino coaches to take up space and shine on the international stage as well through hard work, consistency, and commitment in their practice. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas,” Celis said.

Celis was also previously recognized at the 2022 Coach Awards as the bronze winner in the Best Wellness Coach Category and the 2022 Philippine Bahaghari Awards as a finalist for the Pride LGBT Leader category.

