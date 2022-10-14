Pinoy life coach Myke Celis bags bronze in Coach Awards

Pinoy life coach Myke Celis bags bronze in the 2022 Coach Awards. Photo: Hand out

MANILA -- A Filipino life coach and author bagged bronze at the recent International Coach Awards in Singapore.

Myke Celis, author of the best-selling “#BestMeEver: Of Positivity and Possibilities," was declared the bronze winner in the Best Wellness Coach Category of the 2022 International Coach Awards held recently in Singapore.



Celis, a known advocate of self-empowerment, holistic wellness and well-being, placed third among 22 short listed nominees from all over the world, making him the first Filipino to win in that category at the Coach Awards.



“It was totally unexpected. Legit. I knew the competition was tough so I told myself that having been shortlisted was more than enough. But I guess God has other plans for me and I couldn’t complain. I am just so happy to be able to put the Philippines on the map when it comes to professional coaching. I can’t even stop smiling up to now,” Celis said about his recent win.



The international event was sponsored by Go MasterCoach Singapore.

Currently, Celis is one of the most in-demand subject matter expert in coaching across print, radio, TV and digital media.



“I share this win with all the people who loved and supported me all the way. I look forward to journeying with you guys towards your own #bestmeever in the years to come. May this win inspire you guys to follow your own dreams, no matter how big they may be,” he said.

Last year, Celis was named by the US-based Insights Success Magazine as one of its 40 Influencers Under 40.

In 2020, he even offered free sessions for retrenched ABS-CBN employees.

