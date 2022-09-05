Pinoy life coach among nominees in 2022 Coach Awards

Myke Celis. Handout/File

MANILA -- A Filipino life coach and author is among the nominees in the international Coach Awards this year.

Myke Celis, author of the best-selling “#BestMeEver: Of Positivity and Possibilities," said he is "beyond excited and honored" to be recognized by the award-giving body.

"Just to be able to represent the Philippines once more in the international coaching industry alongside some of the best coaches and thought leaders worldwide, that's already life-changing for me," he said in a statement.

"This means a lot. Because no matter how simple a gesture is, being recognized for one's work inspires a person to do even better, to go even further. Hopefully, this inspires my listeners, viewers and readers to do just the same: to just always give their best and pursue what makes their heart skip a beat. Very timely during trying times like the one we have at present," he added.

Celis is nominated in two categories: Best Executive Coach and Best Wellness Coach.

He encouraged his fellow Filipinos to vote for him on the Coach Awards website until September 26. The winners will be announced on October 22.

"I would like to ask everyone for prayers and support. Let's have a Filipino in the roster of winners this year. Para sa Pinas. Mabuhay!" he said.

Last year, Celis was named by the US-based Insights Success Magazine as one of its 40 Influencers Under 40.

In 2020, he offered free sessions for retrenched ABS-CBN employees.

Related video: