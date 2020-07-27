This life coach is offering free sessions for retrenched ABS-CBN employees

Myke Celis. Handout

MANILA -- A life coach is giving back to his fellow Kapamilyas by offering free sessions for employees of ABS-CBN, particularly those that were affected by the media conglomerate's retrenchment program.

Myke Celis, whose book "#BestMeEver: Of Positivity and Possibilities" became a local best-seller last February, said ABS-CBN employees can reach out to him and book their schedules online.

"Being a former Kapamilya myself, I feel that I need to be there for these people who have helped me become the coach that I am now. And I hope in my own little way, through offering these complimentary sessions, I will be able to change lives, one at a time," Celis, a former multimedia host at ABS-CBN's Adober Studios, said in a statement sent to ABS-CBN News.

"Hang on. Help is readily available. We are in this together. Let's start with taking care of your mental and emotional health first. Then we plan your journey," he added.

Meanwhile, Celis also expressed his gratitude to the coaches who have also offered their support for his project.

"I will forever be grateful to the coaches who have expressed their willingness to help out in coaching the employees. My heart is full. We are in this together, Kapamilya," he said.

ABS-CBN earlier announced that it would cease the operations of some of its businesses and lay off workers effective August 31, 2020.

This came after the House committee on legislative franchises denied the media and entertainment company a new 25-year franchise.

