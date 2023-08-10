Khalil Ramos on theater debut: 'Still feels surreal'

MANILA - Khalil Ramos took to social media to post photos from his theater debut, starring as Jon in 9 Works Theatrical's staging of the musical "Tick, tick... Boom!"

“It still feels surreal,” Ramos captioned his post. “See you guys this weekend!”

The semi-autobiographical musical by "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson revolves around Jon, a struggling composer who is questioning his life decisions as he turns 30.

Ramos shares the role of Jon with Jef Flores, who also portrayed the character in 9 Works' 2016 staging.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Ramos admitted that while he has always wanted to dip his toes into theater, he also felt "terrified" by it at the same time.

With his debut via "Tick, Tick... Boom," he was finally able to conquer his fear.

"It was something that I always had at the back of my mind. I didn't really know why it took me so long to finally decide, but I was always terrified of it," he said.

9 Works' restaging of "Tick, Tick... Boom" will run on all weekends of August at RCBC Plaza in Makati. Tickets are available at Ticket2Me.