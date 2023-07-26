Khalil Ramos conquers his fear with theater debut

Khalil Ramos plays the role of Jon in 9 Works Theatrical's restaging of "Tick, Tick... Boom." Instagram/@khalilramos

MANILA -- Khalil Ramos is crossing over from screen to stage via 9 Works Theatrical's restaging of "Tick, Tick... Boom."

The semi-autobiographical musical by "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson revolves around Jon, a struggling composer who is questioning his life decisions as he turns 30.

Ramos shares the role of Jon with Jef Flores, who also portrayed the character in 9 Works' 2016 staging.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News after their rehearsals in Makati, Ramos admitted that while he has always wanted to dip his toes into theater, he also felt "terrified" by it at the same time.

With his debut via "Tick, Tick... Boom," he was finally able to conquer his fear.

"It was something that I always had at the back of my mind. I didn't really know why it took me so long to finally decide, but I was always terrified of it," he said.

"It was like the final frontier for me, the missing piece in the puzzle, because I've dabbled in all the other mediums," he added. "I've also worked in production, but I always found theater to be that final step which I always feared for some reason."

Ramos went on: "I always remember Will Smith said in one of his videos about skydiving. He said, 'the other side of fear is bliss.' And this is what I haven't been seeing. That's why I kept repeating, why did it take me so long for me to experience this? I could've done this a long time ago and I could've seen the beauty of theater and preparing for a stage production."

"So ganito pala, it's something that I never thought I really needed to experience. It's something that is beautiful, something that I would always be grateful for."

Khalil Ramos (wearing black) performs with Reb Atadero and Tanya Manalang during rehearsals for "Tick, Tick... Boom." | Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

PREPARATIONS, CHALLENGES

In 9 Works' "Tick, Tick... Boom," Ramos joins more seasoned theater performers such as Flores, Reb Atadero, Vien King, Kayla Rivera, and Tanya Manalang.

The actor-singer said he has been "pouring everything I could" during rehearsals to be able to keep up with his co-stars.

"I went to voice lessons because I am not like my co-actors, I wasn't trained to sing on stage. And it requires more and it's a different training for you to be able to sustain and endure a weekend," Ramos said.

"I also had to do my homework in advance, just try to do everything before everyone does it because I'm not like them who's a bit more used to a theater production. Just everything more tediously," he added. "I also did piano lessons, and just pouring everything I could into it."

Khalil Ramos shares how he prepared for his theater debut. | Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Since it's his theater debut, Ramos wanted to make sure to do things right. He is focusing all of his time and energy on "Tick, Tick... Boom," even if it meant turning down a TV project.

"My management came up to me with a project sana for TV alongside 'Tick, Tick... Boom' and I told them I really couldn't accept it kasi this is something else. This is something I can't simultaneously just do on the side. This is the only thing I'll be doing from June to August. I guess it's that commitment, it's what I needed to do," he said.

When asked if he is open to doing another musical in the future, Ramos replied in jest: "Hopefully, if I don't mess it up."

"But it's something that I think I'm very comfortable in doing. Hopefully in the future if the time permits and there is also another project or production that I am fit to do, why not?"

9 Works' restaging of "Tick, Tick... Boom" will run on all weekends of August at RCBC Plaza in Makati. Tickets are available at Ticket2Me.