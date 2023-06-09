Khalil Ramos to make theater debut on ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

Screengrabs from 9 Works Theatrical Instagram account

MANILA – Actor Khalil Ramos is set to make his theater debut as he has been named as one of the stars of “Tick, Tick…Boom!” play.

Ramos is included in the teaser video released by 9 Works Theatrical Friday about the upcoming restaging of “Tick, Tick…Boom!”.

The actor will be the alternate of Jef Flores as Jon in the musical. Flores played the role already when it was staged in 2016.

Tanya Manalang is also reprising her role as Susan with Kayla Rivera as her alternate.

Completing the lead cast are Reb Atadero and Vien King, who will both play the character of Michael.

Penned by Jonathan Larson, best known for creating the award-winning "Rent," “Tick, Tick... Boom!” is his autobiographical work first staged in 2001.

“Tick, Tick... Boom!" revolves around Jon, Susan and Michael, who are all on the cusp of needing to make the choice between passion and stability. The story is a stark reminder that our own clocks just keep on ticking.

The stage play will take place at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of RCBC Plaza all weekends of August 2023.