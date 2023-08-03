Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. YouTube/Anas Bukhash

Pia Wurtzbach hopes that people will stop asking women when they are going to have children.

The former Miss Universe made the statement on "#ABTalks," the online show of Emirati entrepreneur Anas Bukhash.

She praised Bukhash for asking her if she wants to have kids, as opposed to when.

"Thanks for asking because you know, people just ask me, 'When are you going to have kids?" she said. "After I got married, I just keep hearing that question everywhere."

Setting the record straight, Wurtzbach admitted that she wants to become a mom one day, but not at this point in her life and career.

She is happy that her husband, travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, is supportive of her decision.

The former beauty queen went on to stress that there is so much more to being a woman than bearing children, and wants to stand up for those who choose to take another path.

"I think your worth as a woman is not measured by you being able to bear a child. There's really so many more things to a woman that just bearing children," she explained. "Some women do not want to have kids. Some women want to be amazing at their careers, they want to put all their effort into that. Maybe they want to take care of their parents all their life. Maybe they want to commit their life to social work. Maybe they just have different plans. That doesn't mean that a woman is less valuable or less capable."

"I really want to stand up for women who choose not to have kids. I respect that, I salute that," she added. "I want to [have kids], eventually, but I'm going to be honest -- I'm hating that question (when will you have kids) lately."

In the two-hour interview, Wurtzbach was also asked what she believes is the most important thing about her marriage to Jauncey. And while she acknowledges that she is not a relationship expert, she emphasized the value of communication.

"I think what's been really helpful for us is that we are always communicating, and we are transparent with our communication. There's no sugarcoating, there are no flowery words, there is no beating around the bush," she said.

Wurtzbach also reminded couples to discuss topics that are usually considered "difficult," such as finances.

"I hear about couples who never talk about finances with their partners, so they don't know if they're going to marry somebody who's in debt," she said.

"[You should try to ask] 'Is the business going well? Are you saving [money]? They find this awkward, they find this to be a difficult topic to talk about, but you've got to talk about the hard things.'"