Mimiyuuuh. Instagram/@mimiyuuuh

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh is standing by her advice to singles to not date someone who is broke.

The social media star posted a video of her explaining her now-viral statement after getting mixed reactions from netizens in the Philippines.

"Yes, I said what I said about huwag pong makipag-date sa mga taong walang pera," she began.

Mimiyuuuh went on to clarify what she meant by "walang pera," saying it is more about lacking the means to sustain one's needs and wants.

"Hindi naman po ibig sabihin na mag-date po kayo ng mga milyonaryo, mga bilyonaryo, mga naka-Porsche. Hindi po ganon," she stressed. "Mag-date kayo ng someone na may drive, mag-date kayo ng someone na kayang dalhin ang sarili, 'yung 'di mangungutang at aasa sa inyo. 'Yun lang po iyon, period."

Mimiyuuuh admitted that she was saddened to see people commenting that she is "matapobre," or one who looks down on others. Some also called her out for seemingly not acknowledging her humble beginnings.

She pointed out that she focused on her own growth first, as well as on helping her family, before even considering the idea of dating.

"Galing po ako sa hirap, opo, pero nakipag-date po ba ako noong wala akong pera? Hindi po. Maybe because walang nagkakagusto sa akin during that time, but at the same time, alam ko po kasi 'yung priority ko," she said.

"Priority ko pong ayusin ang buhay ko, priority ko po ang family ko, priority ko ang career ko, at priority ko pong gawing buo ang sarili ko bago po ako magdagdag ng ibang tao sa buhay ko."

And while dating is a personal decision, Mimiyuuuh reminded the public that relationships are a "responsibility," and that it would be better shared by two people who are financially ready.

"Opo, puwede niyo naman po talagang i-date kahit sinong gusto niyo. Pero kung ikaw po mismo ay hindi mo kayang masustentuhan 'yung sarili mo, 'yung basic needs and wants mo, magdadagdag ka pa ba ng another responsibility? Opo, relationships are responsibilities," she said.

The vlogger and influencer also encouraged her followers to know their worth and never settle for less than what they deserve.

"Kaya po ang akin lang complete yourself first, make yourself whole. Tapos maghanap kayo ng someone na whole kasi 'yun 'yung deserve mo. We are not responsible to complete other people, 'yung ifi-fill mo 'yung kakulangan ng ibang tao," she explained.

"And at the same time, dapat po hindi natin binababaan 'yung standards natin. Hindi lang po para sa mga jowa, pati na rin po sa sarili natin. Dapat po parating alam natin 'yung worth natin... Dapat alam mo kung ano ang deserve mo."

And to those who would insist on dating people who are broke, Mimiyuuuh said in jest: "At the end of the po, buhay mo naman 'yan eh. Sige, mag-date ka ng mga broke na tao. Opo, i-date niyo 'yan. Tapos kainin niyo 'yung mga words of affirmation ninyo, opo. Kimmy!"