MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach has finally spoken up about the topic of having kids with her husband, travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe addressed inquiries from her followers, including questions regarding her intentions of starting a family.

“I guess I'll start with this because literally every 4 questions I get, there's one question about us having kids,” she started.

Turning candid about the matter, she added: “Honestly I find these questions so personal. I wonder why this is considered a normal thing to ask though?”

Without directly answering the question, she sounded exasperated and said: “First it was ‘Kailan ka mag-aasawa?’ Now it's constantly ‘kailan kayo magkaka-anak?’”

The former Miss Universe surprised her social media followers in May when she revealed that she is already married.

Wurtzbach uploaded a video that showed scenes from her beach wedding with the travel entrepreneur at North Island in Seychelles.

Based on the post's caption, they tied the knot last March 24.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with Jauncey, the man behind the popular travel page Beautiful Destinations, in June 2020.

They announced their engagement in May 2022, and celebrated their third anniversary last January.