Pia Wurtzbach is now married to Jeremy Jauncey. Instagram/Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach surprised her social media followers on Friday as she revealed that she is already married.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe uploaded a video that showed scenes from her beach wedding with travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey at North Island in Seychelles.

Based on the post's caption, they tied the knot last March 24.

"Mr. and Mrs. Jauncey," Wurtzbach said.

In the clip, Wurtzbach can be seen sharing both sweet and funny moments with Jauncey, with the two exchanging vows and cutting their wedding cake together.

It is not clear if they invited guests to their intimate celebration as no other person was seen in the short wedding film.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with Jauncey, the man behind the popular travel page Beautiful Destinations, in June 2020.

They announced their engagement in May 2022, and celebrated their third anniversary last January.

