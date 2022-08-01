Catriona Gray shares images of the moment she announced the Binibining Pilipinas International winner, and the deliberation of judges. Instagram: @catriona_gray

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who co-hosted the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night that finished early Monday, addressed the speculation surrounding the delay in the announcement of the winner of the Binibining Pilipinas International crown.

Gray explained the minutes-long pause between the announcements of the last two titles — Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental and Binibining Pilipinas International — through a statement attributed to both her and her co-host Nicole Cordoves.

Gray shared photos of the confusion seen on stage, as well as a screenshot of the deliberation of judges earlier shared by another co-host Lara Quigaman.

“About last night... As the hosts of last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022, @binibiningnicolecordoves and I announced the winners accordingly based on the titles printed on the individual title cards as these were handed over by SGV & Co. partner and representative, Mr. Ocho.

“As a member of the overseeing committee during the deliberations (as pictured on slide 4 by BPCI Execom member @laraquigaman), Mr. Ocho later rechecked the cards and confirmed that the results previously announced were correct, which became the decisive factor in moving forward with the announcement,” Gray wrote.

Gray stressed that, had there been an error in the announcement of winners, she would have not hesitated to make the necessary correction, pointing out that she, too, was once a pageant aspirant.

“As former candidates ourselves, we understand what the girls go through and would, therefore — without a second thought — correct any errors, if any were made. But as already explained, SGV & Co. partner and representative Mr. Ocho himself confirmed the validity of the results,” she said.

Gray also posted a photo of the 2022 winners, including Binibining Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano — with a congratulatory message to them.

“Let’s celebrate our Queens who are wearing their rightful crowns,” she said. "Congratulations to our new @bbpilipinasofficial Queens! I'm so excited to witness your journeys and I know you will make our country proud!”