Cebu's Nicole Borromeo crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

MANILA – Nicole Borromeo from Cebu was named the winner of the Binibining Pilipinas International crown during the pageant’s coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Borromeo bested 39 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide.

During the question and answer portion of the competition, she was asked how she would rate herself, on a scale of one to 10, as a responsible Filipino citizen.

"As a responsible Filipino citizen, I’d like to give myself a good 8 because I know that there’s always room to improve. There’s so much I don’t know and there’s so much I am willing to learn and I hope to do that with you," she answered.

Binibini No. 23 Nicole Yance Borromeo (Cebu) wins Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 crown. #BbPilipinas2022 | via @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/K4fajEYpbo — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 31, 2022

The other queens who also won during the finals night were:

Roberta Tamondong from San Pablo, Laguna as Binibining Pilipinas Grand International;

Binibini No. 40 Roberta Tamondong (San Pablo, Laguna) wins Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 crown. #BbPilipinas2022 | via @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/ndMChgukJc — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 31, 2022

Chelsea Fernandez from Tacloban City as Binibining Pilipinas Globe;

Binibini No. 17 Chelsea Fernandez (Tacloban City) wins Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 crown. #BbPilipinas2022 | via @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/mK4BNLPusO — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 31, 2022

Gabrielle Basiano from Borongan, Eastern Samar as Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental.

Binibini No. 28 Gabrielle Basiano (Borongan, Eastern Samar) wins Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 crown. #BbPilipinas2022 | via @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/ggg34ntjRq — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 31, 2022

All four queens will represent the Philippines as they compete in their respective international pageants.

Meanwhile, Herlene Nicole Budol from Angono, Rizal and Stacey Daniella Gabriel from Cainta, Rizal were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

Special recognitions were also handed out during the pageant, with comedienne and social media influencer Herlene Nicole Budol, who represented Angono, Rizal, taking home a total of seven awards.

The following are the winners of the pageant's special awards:

Best in National Costume - Graciella Lehmann (Oriental Mindoro)

Bb. Talent - Ma. Isabela David (Mexico, Pampanga)

The Face of Binibini - Yllana Marie Aduana (Laguna)

Bb. Friendship - Eiffel Janell Rosalita (Catanduanes)

Bb. Philippine Airlines - Roberta Tamondong (San Pablo Laguna)

Manila Bulletin Readers’ Choice Award - Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

Bb. Shein - Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

Bb. Moist Diane Shampoo - Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Iloilo City)

Bb. Pizza Hut - Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

Bb. Kumu - Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

Jag Queen - Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

Bb. Silka – Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

Bb. Ever Bilena - Chelsea Fernandez (Tacloban City)

Bb. World Balance - Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

Best in Swimsuit - Gabrielle Basiano (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

Best in Evening Gown - Gabrielle Basiano (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

This year’s edition of the beauty pageant was hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo and fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” alum Edward Barber served as the live chat hosts during the event.

The competition also featured performances from Maymay Entrata and SB19, one of the country's top P-Pop idols.