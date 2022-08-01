MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa took to social media to address netizens who have been questioning the results of the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant.

The beauty queen-turned-host, who was present at the coronation night at the Araneta Coliseum over the weekend, said in a Twitter post that the results of the pageant were "correct," citing organizer Bb. Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI).

This after many netizens asked why it took several minutes before the winner of the Bb. Pilipinas International crown was announced.

Even "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda could not help but ask if there was a crown mix-up that took place.

"Ano kayang meron sa kaguluhang iyon? Nawa’y walang nagkapalit ng korona. Oh well eklip nako. Congrats, girls!" he said in a tweet.

Lastimosa explained that the delay was caused by a moment of confusion on stage.

"Walang cheka mga acclacoz, according to the BPCI correct ang results. Nalito lang daw sa floor hence the pause," she said.

"O siya, siya, tulog na mga marites!" she added, referring to so-called gossip-mongers online.

Nicole Borromeo of Cebu was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2022, and will represent the country in the 2023 edition of Miss International in Japan.

Gabby Basiano of Borongan, Eastern Samar and Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City will attempt to score back-to-back wins for the country in Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe, respectively; while Roberta Tamondong will aim for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

Rizal beauties Herlene Budol of Angono and Stacey Gabriel from Cainta, meanwhile, respectively finished first and second runner-up.