MANILA — Finalists in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant went through a question and answer portion before Nicole Borromeo of Cebu emerged as the winner of the Miss International crown; Roberta Tamondong from San Pablo, Laguna won Binibining Pilipinas Grand International; Gabrielle Basiano from Borongan, Eastern Samar as Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental; Chelsea Fernandez from Tacloban City for Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

Here are their answers in the Q&A:

BINIBINING PILIPINAS MISS INTERNATIONAL 2022: Bb. 23 Nicole Yance Borromeo (Cebu)

QUESTION: On a scale of one to 10, how would you rate yourself as a responsible Filipino citizen and why?

ANSWER: As a responsible Filipino citizen, I’d like to give myself a good 8 because I know that there’s always room to improve. There’s so much I don’t know and there’s so much I am willing to learn and I hope to do that with you.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS MISS INTERCONTINENTAL 2022: Bb. 28 Gabrielle Basiano (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

QUESTION: Pageants are a celebration of beauty and goodwill. However, there’s also a lot of toxicity online and offline that fails to empower us, women. If you win as our Binibini, how will you deal with fake news and other negative comments criticizing your looks, intelligence, and the way you live your life?

ANSWER: I have been receiving a lot of comments from different people and I’m not complaining about it because people are entitled to their own opinion. As for me, I will always remind women that we are strong, independent, and courageous because these are the traits that are very critical to the complicated roles that we women play in society.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS GLOBE 2022: Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez (Tacloban City)

QUESTION: A previous quiz segment in a reality competition revealed that many of our young Filipinos are not anymore aware and familiar with our own national heroes. For you, how important is it to look back to our history and learn more about the personalities of our past in order to build a better future?

ANSWER: I believe it is really important and we shouldn't disregard our history because it is part of our culture, it is part of our past, and it is part of who we are today as Filipinos.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL 2022: Bb. 40 Roberta Tamondong (San Pablo Laguna)

QUESTION: Nowadays, we often hear the word essential. At this point in your life, what are the missing essentials and why do you say so?

ANSWER: I think one of the missing essentials nowadays is especially those who came from Generation X maybe old telephones because the reason why I remember my dad and me going to a vintage shop and buying a vintage telephone and with that, I can really see the importance of our history and where we came from the past.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2022 1ST RUNNER-UP: Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)

QUESTION: What has been your biggest character transformation since you joined and how could you make yourself deserving of a crown tonight?

ANSWER: Maraming salamat po. Para sa akin, isang karangalan na nakatungtong ako dito sa Bb. Pilipinas. Bilang isang Binibining hindi inaasahan, para sa akin, ang sarap palang mangarap. Walang imposible. Isa po akong komedyante na laki sa hirap at ang aking transpormasyon ay ang magbigay ng inspirasyon because I know for myself that I am uniquely beautiful with a mission.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2022 2ND RUNNER-UP: Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel (Cainta, Rizal)

QUESTION: Personally, how do you distinguish a historian from a ‘marites’?

ANSWER: A historian is one who recognizes our painful past with factual evidence. Looking back at our rich, vibrant history and as well all the times that our humanity was trampled on and our heritage was almost erased. If you look at our past, we can surely move onward and upward and rebuild, rise from this pandemic, and dream for a safer, healthier, and happier Philippines.

TOP 12

Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana (Laguna)

QUESTION: What are your thoughts and sentiments on the advocacy ‘my body, my choice’?

ANSWER: I believe that all women should always be entitled to our own opinions and we should have the most autonomy on whatever decision that we have towards our bodies because as women, we are a tower of strength, a pillar of hope, and a champion of purpose. We should always believe that all our choices should always come right into our hands.

Bb. 35 Diana Mackey (Nueva Ecija)

QUESTION: A pageant crown can give you fame and influence but so can social media and other online channels. How can pageants still attract young women through its platform, when the internet can make instant celebrities out of content creators?

ANSWER: I know that both platforms can give you fame and give you influence. You can influence people through both platforms but through pageants, you can be your own person you can voice your own opinions, your advocacies. That’s the exact reason why I joined Binibining Pilipinas because I was an influencer before and I did Pinoy Big Brother but then I decided to join this pageant because I wanna use my voice, my advocacy.

Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay (Tarlac Province)

QUESTION: Studies say Filipinos are one of the happiest people on earth. Why is this so despite the huge challenges Filipinos face every day?

ANSWER: I personally experienced such difficulties during the past three months of Binibining Pilipinas, traveling all the way from Tarlac to Manila. I know that Filipinos are happy because we love to do our passion, our purpose in life and that is the greatest reason why we are happy. I know I am happy right now and I hope you are too.

Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Iloilo City)

QUESTION: Body positivity has taken huge strides in today’s society and people have started recognizing beauty in all forms, shapes, sizes, and even colors. Do you think beauty pageants have adapted and kept up with the diverse beauty standards that we have in the world right now?

ANSWER: For me, yes. You know what, before, I have been struggling and people have been criticizing me for my body. When Catriona Gray passed her crown to the next Miss Universe, she told us about the mountains that she conquered and that inspired me. Conquering others and then I joined Binibining Pilipinas last year and this night I’m standing in front of you telling you that no matter what size, or shape, you’re beautiful.

Bb. 25 Annalena Valencia Lakrini (Bataan)

QUESTION: Becoming a beauty queen is a pursuit of fame. What are you willing to give up for fame?

ANSWER: A couple of months ago, I just moved to the Philippines. My whole life changed but for me, that wasn’t a sacrifice because it was my dream and I always wanted to be in the Philippines not only to join Bb. PIlipinas, but also to be close to my family and to my Filipino heritage. Today I am living the dream on this stage.

Bb. 32 Anna Carres De Mesa (Batangas)

QUESTION: What would you rather be? A person who leads or a person who innovates?

ANSWER: I would rather be a person who innovates especially nowadays, that is what we need, innovators. We need people who would push us further in our future because what we need is people who would help us to have a more progressive future, especially now that we are under a pandemic. We need people who would help us. That is why, I would like to encourage everyone to become innovators, to push for their decisions in life, and don’t be scared to take risks.