MANILA – Philippine officials made sure to take pride in local Filipino designers as they graced the red carpet of the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Monday.

While many attendees opted to wear modest outfits in the event, several politicians and celebrities stood out with their unique and intricate wardrobes.

Vice President Sara Duterte turned heads when she wore a Bagobo Tagabawa tribal dress, paying tribute to the tribe that hails from her hometown of Davao City.

Meanwhile, creations of Michael Leyva, Paul Cabral, Jo Rubio, Rajo Laurel, and Avel Bacudio were also showcased at the House of Representatives by different personalities.

Leyva alone made around 70 outfits for the attendees of the first SONA of Marcos, including Sen. Nancy Binay, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, Congresswoman Len Alonte, and Sen. Sonny Angara’s wife, Tootsy Angara.

Binay wore a classic Filipiniana white draped gown, while Angara had a Maria Clara-inspired dress.

Cabral also had his hands full for SONA as he dressed the likes of Sen. Grace Poe, Karla Estrada, and Sen. Robin Padilla.

Estrada wore Cabral’s creation when she sang the “Lupang Hinirang” during the opening session of the 19th Congress.

Just like the other lawmakers, Poe also had a different outfit for the opening session of the Senate and the SONA proper in the afternoon.

The senator showcased the work of the Sabangan Inabel weavers of Ilocos region, paired with beadwork from the T’boli tribe of Lake Sebu in South Cotabato.

She changed to a Cabral white terno while wearing a pair of heirloom earrings of her late mother Susan Roces.

Bacudio, on the other hand, made the barongs of newly-elected House Speaker Martin Romualdez and first-time Congressman Sandro Marcos.

Sen. Imee Marcos also prepared two different modern ternos -- one for the opening session, designed by Edgar Buyan; and another for the SONA, made by Jan Garcia.

Sen. Robin Padilla also had a second outfit for SONA as he walked the red carpet in a a Francis Libiran attire made from Inaul fabric and woven by Maranaos in Mindanao.

Actress Dawn Zulueta was also present in the event in a vintage Pepito Albert baro’t saya which she has never worn.

Paul Soriano, who directed the SONA, opted to wear a black barong designed by Joey Samson. Film reels were incorporated into his outfit.

Senator Chiz Escudero's wife actress Heart Evangelista also stunned the crowd anew with her modern Filipiniana, done by her friend Mark Bumgarner.

This is the first SONA of Marcos after being elected as the 17th President of the Philippines last May elections.

-- with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News