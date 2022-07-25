Photos from Josiah Antonio

MANILA — Representatives from the Makabayan bloc showcased local talent and the economic crisis with looks designed by Filipino artists for the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

LOOK: Makabayan representatives Raoul Manuel (Kabataan, 1st photo), France Castro (ACT Teachers, 2nd photo), and Arlene Brosas (Gabriela, 3rd photo) in their looks designed by local artists Albert Raqueño, Roja Castillo, and Michael Joselo, respectively. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/uI6QVWJ4vM — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) July 25, 2022

According to the Gabriela party-list, the look designed by Michael Joselo depicts the Filipino women's struggle against rising prices of oil, food and basic necessities in under Marcos’ first few weeks.

The look of the Kabataan party-list representatives designed by Albert Raqueño served as a reminder for the continuous flow of energy, hope, struggle and optimism of youth in forwarding education, livelihood, health, and human rights among other issues faced by the Filipino people.

“The design in front of the Barong actually portrays clasped or holding hands to symbolize a genuine national unity for justice (the left hand) and social progress (the right hand). The design extends to the back of the Barong where the two hands converge into a phoenix symbolizing the never-ending rebirth of generational struggle towards genuine social

change,” Kabataan said.

Meanwhile, Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list Rep. France Castro wore a handsewn and hand painted shawl by ACT volunteer Roja Castillo that “represents the darkness brought by the return of a Marcos in Malacañang and the proliferation of disinformation and historical distortion.”

“Painted on the shawl is a teacher holding a handsewn brooch of a torch representing the role of teachers to deliver truth and hope,” it said.