MANILA -- Senator Imee Marcos had two outfits prepared for July 25, another historic day for Marcos family as her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Before the SONA, the senator wore a modern blue terno to the opening of the first session of the 19th Congress -- a butterfly-sleeved blazer with matching slacks designed with images of farmers.

“Nagbabayo sa bukid -- dahil binabayong totoo ang magsasaka at buong bukid. Tigilan ang pagbayo, pansasamantala, at sadyang pagpapahirap ng mga nagpapakain sa ating pamilya,” she said of the concept behind her terno.

The terno was designed by Edgar Buyan.

Upon her arrival at the House of Representatives, the senator arrived in another modern interpretation of the terno -- a gray number with butterfly sleeves pleated into large puffs, instead of its more traditional flat and stiff form.

"Off to my ading's first SONA," she posted on social media. "Ading" in Ilocano refers to a younger person. The senator is 2 years older than the President.

Her second outfit was designed by Jan Garcia.

President Marcos Jr. arrived via chopper at the House of Representatives at around 3:30 p.m.

His wife, Atty. Liza Araneta-Marcos, and their sons Simon and Vinny were seen walking at the lobby moments later.

Araneta-Marcos wore a terno woven with victorian lace and piña calado with gold accents, and paired with a heavy stretch georgette fabric designed by Lesly Mobo.

The President's eldest son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Represetative Sandro Marcos, arrived at the House of Representatives earlier Monday to attend the opening of the first session of the lower house.

He nominated his uncle, Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez as House Speaker. Romualdez was duly elected with 283 votes.