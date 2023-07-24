Entrance of NCT Home, an exhibit centered on K-pop boy band NCT, at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, July 24, 2023. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to enter the house of a K-pop idol, you no longer need to fly out of the country because it’s an experience offered by a new attraction at the SM Megamall.

Fans of K-pop megaband NCT can get a taste of the home life of their idols through NCT Home, an immersive exhibit that runs from July 22 to August 17 at the Megatrade Hall.

“NCTzens will feel right at home with their NCT idols as they step into the different themed rooms of NCT Home that simulate the home of the K-pop group members,” SM Supermalls said in a press release.

This marks the first time that the exhibit was brought outside of South Korea, SM said.

Introduced in 2016 by leading K-pop label SM Entertainment, NCT is a boy group whose 20 members are divided into various sub-groups: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung.

Fans can enjoy interactive panels featuring all NCT members, which they point and swipe to see the K-pop stars wink, blink and smile.

Framed photographs of the idols adorn the walls of a room that also includes claw machines and a table football.

The exhibit also displays clothes worn by the NCT members.

There’s also an indoor bar and dimly-lit bedroom with projections of the idols on the walls, and a backyard-looking space where fans can relax on blankets and pillows while watching never-before-seen interviews of the boys.

Fans can take home souvenirs, including photo cards of the NCT members, and snap photos with their stars at a Photoism booth.

Tickets for NCT Home, priced at P1,300 each, can be purchased on its website. The tickets allow for an hour-long admission into the exhibit and come with a number of freebies, including a photo card and event souvenir card.

Each person can purchase up to two tickets per day. Walk-in tickets are also available but limited.

