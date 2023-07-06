K-pop boy group NCT 127. Photo courtesy of Disney+

K-pop boy band NCT 127 is set to star in a documentary series slated to premiere on Disney+ on August 30, the streaming service said Thursday.

The four-part series "NCT 127: The Lost Boys" sees the group's nine members "talk about their childhood experiences growing up in various cities around the world, as well as their feelings about their international success and the unexpected difficulties they have faced along the way," Disney+ said in a press release.

"Each episode will focus on two-to-three members of the group as they talk about their past and reveal exclusive footage for audiences to enjoy," it said.

The series will release two episodes per week from August 30 through September 6, the streamer added.

NCT 127 is the latest K-pop act to get a music documentary from Disney+, joining the likes of Super Junior, BTS members Suga and J-Hope, and Tomorrow X Together.

Launched in 2016, NCT 127 is the Seoul-based team of NCT, a boy band whose 20 members are divided into various sub-groups. The number "127" in the group's name refers to the longitude coordinate of Seoul.

The band — known for songs like "Cherry Bomb" and "Kick It" — currently consists of Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

In September 2022, NCT 127 held a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena as part of its "Neo City: The Link" tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.