K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Twitter/@TXT_bighit

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is set to star in a documentary that will be available on Disney+ next month, the streaming service announced Thursday.

On its social media pages, Disney+ Philippines dropped the poster for the behind-the-scenes feature titled "Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," slated for release on July 28.

TXT has taken over the world and our hearts! Mark your calendars for the documentary special, TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER. Premiering July 28 on #DisneyPlusPH. pic.twitter.com/b2b5x0Dmq9 — Disney+ Philippines (@disneyplusph) June 29, 2023

"TXT has taken over the world and our hearts! Mark your calendars for the documentary special... premiering July 28," Disney+ said in the tweet.

This is the latest K-pop documentary from Disney+, which earlier released similar content for BTS members Suga and J-Hope, and long-running group Super Junior.

TXT, which debuted under the same label as BTS in 2019, is scheduled to release a collaboration single with the Jonas Brothers on July 7.

The quintet is also set to play at the Philippine Arena on August 13 for its "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour.

