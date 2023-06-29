Home  >  Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together documentary to premiere on Disney+ in July

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2023 12:48 PM

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Twitter/@TXT_bighit
K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is set to star in a documentary that will be available on Disney+ next month, the streaming service announced Thursday.

On its social media pages, Disney+ Philippines dropped the poster for the behind-the-scenes feature titled "Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," slated for release on July 28.

"TXT has taken over the world and our hearts! Mark your calendars for the documentary special... premiering July 28," Disney+ said in the tweet.

This is the latest K-pop documentary from Disney+, which earlier released similar content for BTS members Suga and J-Hope, and long-running group Super Junior.

TXT, which debuted under the same label as BTS in 2019, is scheduled to release a collaboration single with the Jonas Brothers on July 7.

The quintet is also set to play at the Philippine Arena on August 13 for its "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour.

