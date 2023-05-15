K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. Photo from Big Hit Music's official Facebook page

Ticket selling for K-pop group Tomorrow X Together's (TXT) upcoming show at the Philippine Arena will start in early June, the event's local producer announced Monday.

On its social media post, Live Nation Philippines released the ticketing details for TXT's concert at the Bulacan venue, happening on August 13 as part of the boy band's ongoing "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour.

Get ready, MOA! TXT is coming to you with their TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE> IN BULACAN on August 13, 2023, at the Philippine Arena!



According to Live Nation, the following are the ticket prices:

VIP Soundcheck - P17,750

Floor Standing - P13,750

LBA Premium - P12,000

LBA Regular - P11,150

LBA Premium - P10,500

LBB Regular - P9,500

UBA - P7,500

Lower UBB - P5,750

Upper UBB - P3,750

Live Nation noted that all sections except for VIP Soundcheck and Floor Standing have reserved seating.

Seat plan for Tomorrow X Together's concert at the Philippine Arena. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Philippines

There will be a presale for TXT's fan club members on the WeVerse app on June 1 and a Live Nation Philippines presale the next day, while public selling starts on June 3, the promoter said.

The concert marks TXT's return to the the country since it played two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena last October for its "Act: Lovesick" tour.

The group comprised of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai debuted in March 2019 under Big Hit Music, a sub-label of Hybe Corp. that also houses K-pop sensation BTS.

The quintet is also scheduled to headline the popular American music festival Lollapalooza in August, alongside acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana del Rey and The 1975.

