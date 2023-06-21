Home  >  Entertainment

K-pop’s Tomorrow X Together, The Jonas Brothers to release collab single

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2023 12:33 AM

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and The Jonas Brothers. Photo: Twitter/@txt_members
South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and American pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers are collaborating on a new single.

TXT’s label Big Hit Music announced late Wednesday that the five-member K-pop act was teaming up with Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas for a song titled “Do It Like That.”

The song will be released on July 7, Big Hit added.

On its members’ Twitter page, TXT also shared a group photo with The Jonas Brothers.

The upcoming song marks TXT’s comeback since it released the extended play “The Name Chapter: Temptation” in January.

The group consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai is scheduled to play at the Philippine Arena on August 13 for its “Act: Sweet Mirage” world tour.

