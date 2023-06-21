K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and The Jonas Brothers. Photo: Twitter/@txt_members

South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and American pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers are collaborating on a new single.

TXT’s label Big Hit Music announced late Wednesday that the five-member K-pop act was teaming up with Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas for a song titled “Do It Like That.”

The song will be released on July 7, Big Hit added.

On its members’ Twitter page, TXT also shared a group photo with The Jonas Brothers.

1 of many selfies pic.twitter.com/2x2Anjn63R — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) June 21, 2023

The upcoming song marks TXT’s comeback since it released the extended play “The Name Chapter: Temptation” in January.

The group consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai is scheduled to play at the Philippine Arena on August 13 for its “Act: Sweet Mirage” world tour.

