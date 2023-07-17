Concept photo for K-pop group NCT Dream's 'ISTJ' album. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_DREAM

The Dreamies are back! K-pop boy band NCT Dream unveiled Monday its third studio album, which takes inspiration from a personality type test that's become popular among young South Koreans.

The album "ISTJ" is composed of 10 tracks, fronted by the single of the same title.

The album and its single are based on one of the 16 personality types yielded by the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator or MBTI, a test which has become trendy among South Korean youths in recent years.

The single is a hip-hop and dance song about breaking free from the stereotypes created by the MBTI, according to a report by the Korea Herald.

The album also includes "Broken Melodies," which the septet released last June.

As of writing, #ISTJby7DREAM was among the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Pre-orders for the album breached 4.5 million copies, the highest for an NCT Dream album, the Herald reported.

"ISTJ" marks NCT Dream's first new album in more than a year, following "Beatbox," a repackage of the group's second full album, in May 2022.

Last April, six of NCT Dream's seven members held a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena as part of the group's "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream" tour.

