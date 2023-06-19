NCT Dream unveils 'Broken Melodies' ahead of 3rd album

Teaser photo for NCT Dream's 'Broken Melodies,' a pre-release track from its upcoming album 'ISTJ.' Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_DREAM

K-pop boy band NCT Dream premiered on Monday the music video for pre-release track "Broken Melodies," raising anticipation for its upcoming full-length album.

The music video for "Broken Melodies" features the members making calls on mobile phones or phone booths across various locations.

The video also includes shots of the boys in a football field, having fun with the players and performing the song's choreography.

Lyrically, the song talks about the feeling of being apart from loved one, with the chorus containing the lines: "I just wanna feel the chemistry / Feel you next to me / You know that I hate this distance / 'Cause I'm just left here singing."

As of writing, the hashtag #NCTDREAM_Broken_Melodies has topped the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

"Broken Melodies" is an early release off the seven-member group's third album "ISTJ," which is scheduled to drop on July 17.

"ISTJ" marks NCT Dream's first new album in more than a year, following "Beatbox," a repackage of the group's second full album, in May 2022.

Last April, NCT Dream played two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena for its "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream" tour. Member Chenle, however, was absent from the shows due to unspecified health conditions.

Launched in 2016 as a sub-unit of NCT, NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

The team, which distinguishes itself from other NCT acts by its more youthful vibe, is known for songs like "Chewing Gum," "Hello Future" and "Beatbox."

