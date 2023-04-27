NCT Dream's Chenle to miss Manila shows

MANILA -- Chenle of NCT Dream will miss the South Korean boy group's upcoming concert “The Dream Show 2” in Manila due to health condition.

This was announced by event producer PULP Live World on Thursday in a social media post.

The seven-member group is set to perform for their Filipino fans on April 29 and 30.

"We regret to inform you that CHENLE will not be able to participate in NCT Dream Tour 'The Dream Show 2: In A DREAM' in MANILA and SINGAPORE due to health conditions. Therefore, six members will participate the concerts as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding," the announcement read.

The group performed in two K-pop festivals in Manila in 2022, but only with five members. Its last solo concert in the Philippines was in February 2020, shortly before the country went on lockdown due to the threat of COVID-19.

Debuting in 2016, NCT Dream is a sub-unit of the much larger boy group NCT under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment. It is comprised of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

The group dropped a Japanese single album titled “Best Friend Forever” last February.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

Related video: