NCT Dream returning to PH in April for 2-night concert

K-pop group NCT Dream. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_DREAM

Here’s a treat for Filo NCTzens that’s as sweet as candy: the Dreamies are coming back!

K-pop boy band NCT Dream announced Wednesday it will return to the Philippines for a 2-night concert in April.

In a Twitter post, the 7-member act revealed the cities and dates for its “The Dream Show 2” tour, which includes shows in Manila on April 29 and 30.

Other details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, have not been announced.

The group performed in two K-pop festivals in Manila in 2022, but only with five members. Its last solo concert in the Philippines was in February 2020, shortly before the country went on lockdown due to the threat of COVID-19.

Debuting in 2016, NCT Dream is a sub-unit of the much larger boy group NCT under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment. It is comprised of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

Earlier this month, the group dropped a Japanese single album titled “Best Friend Forever.”