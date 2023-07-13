Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Nikki De Moura (center) with Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2023 Michelle Arceo (left) and Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol (right). Screengrab from Miss Grand Philippines livestream

MANILA -- Cagayan de Oro's Nikki De Moura is now a part of history as the winner of the first Miss Grand Philippines pageant.

She bested 29 other contestants for the top crown of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 during the coronation night held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday.

The event, which was delayed by an hour, was also streamed live on ALV TV.

With her win, De Moura is now the Philippines' first representative to Miss Grand International under ALV Pageant Circle.

The country's franchise for Miss Grand International was previously held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

Other winners in the inaugural Miss Grand Philippines pageant include Michelle Arceo of Bagumbayan, Quezon City and Herlene Budol of Angono, Rizal, who won the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism titles, respectively.

Francine Reyes of Tarlac was proclaimed Miss Eco Teen Philippines, with Shanon Tampon of Caloocan City and Charie Sergio of Caluya, Antique as first and second runner-up.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two candidates have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

Last year's representative, Roberta Tamondong, was appointed as fifth runner-up shortly after the Miss Grand International coronation night, where she ended her journey in the Top 20. She shares the title with four other candidates in the Top 10.

Tamondong replaced Yuvna Rinishta from Mauritius who, according to organizers, "made the decision to resign from her title."

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best in Swimsuit: Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Best in Evening Gown: Caluya, Antique

Best in National Costume: Urdaneta City

Best in Runway: Angono, Rizal

Miss Photogenic: Cagayan de Oro City

Miss Multimedia: Caloocan City

Miss Congeniality: General Santos City

Miss Ever Bilena: Angono, Rizal

Miss Hello Glow: Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Skin Elements Ambassadors: Tarlac, Urdaneta City, San Juan, Pampanga, Cagayan

Miss ArenaPlus: Angono, Rizal

Miss K Magic: Tarlac

Miss Mermaid Manila Hair: Angono, Rizal

Miss Bench Body: Northern Samar

Miss Bench: Cagayan de Oro City

Miss Aqua Boracay: Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Miss Stackey: Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Miss Philippine Airlines: Cagayan de Oro City

ALV Talent Grand Star: San Juan City, Urdaneta City, Tarlac

Miss Blue Water Day Spa: Angono, Rizal

TOP 15

Tarlac

Cagayan de Oro City

Urdaneta City

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Sultan Kudarat

Socorro, Quezon City

Caloocan City

Occidental Mindoro

Nueva Ecija

Caluya, Antique

Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Northern Samar

Angono, Rizal

San Juan

TOP 10