MANILA -- Cagayan de Oro's Nikki De Moura is now a part of history as the winner of the first Miss Grand Philippines pageant.
She bested 29 other contestants for the top crown of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 during the coronation night held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday.
The event, which was delayed by an hour, was also streamed live on ALV TV.
With her win, De Moura is now the Philippines' first representative to Miss Grand International under ALV Pageant Circle.
The country's franchise for Miss Grand International was previously held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.
Other winners in the inaugural Miss Grand Philippines pageant include Michelle Arceo of Bagumbayan, Quezon City and Herlene Budol of Angono, Rizal, who won the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism titles, respectively.
Francine Reyes of Tarlac was proclaimed Miss Eco Teen Philippines, with Shanon Tampon of Caloocan City and Charie Sergio of Caluya, Antique as first and second runner-up.
The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two candidates have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.
Last year's representative, Roberta Tamondong, was appointed as fifth runner-up shortly after the Miss Grand International coronation night, where she ended her journey in the Top 20. She shares the title with four other candidates in the Top 10.
Tamondong replaced Yuvna Rinishta from Mauritius who, according to organizers, "made the decision to resign from her title."
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Best in Swimsuit: Bagumbayan, Quezon City
- Best in Evening Gown: Caluya, Antique
- Best in National Costume: Urdaneta City
- Best in Runway: Angono, Rizal
- Miss Photogenic: Cagayan de Oro City
- Miss Multimedia: Caloocan City
- Miss Congeniality: General Santos City
- Miss Ever Bilena: Angono, Rizal
- Miss Hello Glow: Bagumbayan, Quezon City
- Skin Elements Ambassadors: Tarlac, Urdaneta City, San Juan, Pampanga, Cagayan
- Miss ArenaPlus: Angono, Rizal
- Miss K Magic: Tarlac
- Miss Mermaid Manila Hair: Angono, Rizal
- Miss Bench Body: Northern Samar
- Miss Bench: Cagayan de Oro City
- Miss Aqua Boracay: Bagumbayan, Quezon City
- Miss Stackey: Bagumbayan, Quezon City
- Miss Philippine Airlines: Cagayan de Oro City
- ALV Talent Grand Star: San Juan City, Urdaneta City, Tarlac
- Miss Blue Water Day Spa: Angono, Rizal
TOP 15
- Tarlac
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Urdaneta City
- Pampanga
- Pangasinan
- Sultan Kudarat
- Socorro, Quezon City
- Caloocan City
- Occidental Mindoro
- Nueva Ecija
- Caluya, Antique
- Bagumbayan, Quezon City
- Northern Samar
- Angono, Rizal
- San Juan
TOP 10
- Caloocan City
- Bagumbayan, Quezon City
- Tarlac
- Nueva Ecija
- Northern Samar
- Pampanga
- Pangasinan
- Caluya, Antique
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Angono, Rizal