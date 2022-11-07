MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) will no longer send representatives to the Miss Grand International pageant.

In a post on its social media pages on Monday, BPCI said it "officially withdraws from Miss Grand International and will no longer renew its franchise."

"We thank the organizers of Miss Grand International and wish them the best in their future endeavors," it said.

BPCI's last delegate in Miss Grand International is Roberta Tamondong.

She finished in the Top 20 during the coronation night in Indonesia last month, but was eventually declared one of the fifth runners-up after the resignation of Mauritius' representative.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two candidates have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

With the development, BPCI now only holds franchises for three pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

