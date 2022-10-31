MANILA – The Miss Grand International Organization has appointed Philippines’ Roberta Tamondong to be one of its fifth runners-up.

The organization made the announcement via its official Instagram account on Sunday night.

“Miss Grand International Organization would like to announce the appointment of Roberta Angela Tamondong, Miss Grand Philippines 2022 as the new 5th runner-up of Miss Grand International 2022,” the statement said.

“She will be a part of the Top 10 and will continue her mission with the MGI team for a year. Congratulations and welcome to the #GRAND family,” it added.

Tamondong seemed pleased with the news as she reposted the same announcement in her own page.

Tamondong will be replacing Yuvna Rinishta from Mauritius, who, according to Miss Grand International last Friday, “made the decision to resign from her title due to she's not able sign the contract and complete the duty as 5th runners up.”

As such, Rinishta “can no longer use the title with immediate effects.”

Brazil’s Isabella Menin was crowned Miss Grand International 2022, while Tamondong initially finished in the Top 20, during a four-hour pageant Tuesday in West Java, Indonesia.

Menin’s runners-up were the representatives of Thailand, Indonesia, Venezuela, and Czech Republic, respectively.

The other candidates now completing the top 10 were from Cambodia, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Spain.

