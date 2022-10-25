Brazil's Isabella Menin is crowned Miss Grand International by her predecessor, Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên of Vietnam. Screenshot/Grand TV

(UPDATED) Brazil’s Isabella Menin was crowned Miss Grand International 2022, while the Philippines’ Roberta Tamondong finished in the Top 20, during a four-hour pageant Tuesday in West Java, Indonesia.

Menin succeeded Vietnam’s Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên, becoming the 10th Miss Grand International since the pageant’s inception in 2013.

Miss Brazil bested 67 candidates after three cuts, as seen in the livestreamed pageant on YouTube which crossed a million concurrent viewers.

Menin’s runners-up were the representatives of Thailand, Indonesia, Venezuela, and Czech Republic, respectively.

Forming the Top 10 were the candidates from:

Cambodia

Colombia

Mauritius (Miss Popular Vote)

Puerto Rico

Spain

Roberta Tamondong represents the Philippines in the 10th Miss Grand International pageant, held in West Java Indonesia on Tuesday. Screenshot/Grand TV

The Philippines’ Roberta Tamondong was among the Top 20 candidates, alongside the delegates of:

Curacao

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Honduras

Mexico

Nigeria

Paraguay

Peru

United Kingdom

Vietnam

Despite her early exit, Tamondong won hearts on social media, with her name becoming the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines on Tuesday night.

Pageant fans lauded Tamondong for her high-energy entrance and perfectly executed “pasarela,” and later, during her turn as a Top 20 candidate, her sultry expression and captivating twirl.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two representatives have managed to finished as first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

