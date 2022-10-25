The Philippines' Roberta Tamondong takes her turn on stage as a Top 20 candidate at the Miss Grand International 2022 coronation night in West Java, Indonesia on Tuesday. Screenshot/Grand TV

The Miss Grand International crown remains elusive for the Philippines as the country's delegate this year ended her journey on Tuesday.

Roberta Tamondong, 20, made it to the Top 20 of the competition but was unable to clinch a slot in the Top 10.

The Top 10 candidates are:

Mauritius (Miss Popular Vote)

Czech Republic

Puerto Rico

Thailand

Spain

Indonesia

Brazil

Colombia

Venezuela

Cambodia

She was aiming for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International title. Two representatives have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

The Miss Grand International 2022 coronation night is still ongoing in Indonesia, and is streamed live on the pageant's YouTube page.

