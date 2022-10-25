Roberta Tamondong represents the Philippines in the 10th Miss Grand International pageant, held in West Java Indonesia on Tuesday. Screenshot/Grand TV

Despite her early exit from the Miss Grand International pageant, the Philippines’ Roberta Tamondong won hearts on social media on Tuesday, as she wowed viewers with her radiant and commanding presence on stage.

Tamondong, 20, immediately became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines, following her introduction at the coronation night in West Java, Indonesia.

Pageant fans lauded Tamondong for her high-energy entrance and perfectly executed “pasarela,” and later, during her turn as a Top 20 candidate, her sultry expression and captivating twirl.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

While she made the first cut, Tamondong was unable to clinch a spot in the Top 10.

She was aiming for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International title. Two representatives have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

In photos, here’s a look at Tamondong’s Miss Grand International stint: