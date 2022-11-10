Roberta Tamondong of the Philippines (center) is officially crowned as Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up. Screengrab from Facebook: Miss Grand International



Roberta Tamondong has been officially proclaimed as a fifth runner-up of Miss Grand International 2022.

She had her crowning moment on stage in an event in Thailand, as seen in a recent post on Miss Grand International's social media pages.

Tamondong finished in the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2022, but was appointed as fifth runner-up shortly after the coronation night. She shares the title with four other candidates in the Top 10.

The Filipina beauty queen replaced Yuvna Rinishta from Mauritius who, according to organizers, "made the decision to resign from her title."

Tamondong is the last representative sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) to Miss Grand International. BPCI announced earlier this week that it is no longer renewing its franchise with the pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two candidates have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

