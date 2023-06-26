Miss Grand Philippines is encouraging the public to help their favorite candidate win in the pageant's swimsuit competition.
Organizers have released the official swimsuit photos of the candidates, with 10 to be selected as winners.
Five will be chosen by the judges, while five will be decided by likes and shares on Facebook and Instagram.
Fans have until 10 p.m. on June 30 to show their support for their top picks.
Charie Manalo Sergio Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Faith Heteric Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Catherine Camilon Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Francine Fatima Reyes Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Jirah Shammeh Bantas Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Dianne Pampura Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Ejay Vergara Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Bernadette Fajardo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Arine Ejercito Tan Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Camilla Ricarto Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Resalina Toledo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Leorenjen Gonzaga Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Ronie Lalaine Lopez Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Dynara Maurer Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Aeroz Ganiban Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Gabrielle Runnstrom Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Maria Gail Tobes Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Carl Tobias Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Bernadine Ambry Nicolas Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Zyra Mae Carbonell Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Wilsie Perez Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Laica Eupeña Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Estephanie Delgado Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Shanon Tampon Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Nikki Advincula De Moura Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Marinella Catangay Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Michelle Arceo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Imogene Belles Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
Herlene Nicole Budol Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines
The first-ever Miss Grand Philippines coronation night will be held on July 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
The winner will represent the country in the next Miss Grand International pageant.