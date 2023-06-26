Miss Grand Philippines is encouraging the public to help their favorite candidate win in the pageant's swimsuit competition.

Organizers have released the official swimsuit photos of the candidates, with 10 to be selected as winners.

Five will be chosen by the judges, while five will be decided by likes and shares on Facebook and Instagram.

Fans have until 10 p.m. on June 30 to show their support for their top picks.

Charie Manalo Sergio Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Faith Heteric Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Catherine Camilon Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Francine Fatima Reyes Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Jirah Shammeh Bantas Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Dianne Pampura Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Ejay Vergara Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Bernadette Fajardo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Arine Ejercito Tan Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Camilla Ricarto Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Resalina Toledo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Leorenjen Gonzaga Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Ronie Lalaine Lopez Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Dynara Maurer Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Aeroz Ganiban Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Gabrielle Runnstrom Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Maria Gail Tobes Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Carl Tobias Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Bernadine Ambry Nicolas Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Zyra Mae Carbonell Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Wilsie Perez Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Laica Eupeña Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Estephanie Delgado Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Shanon Tampon Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Nikki Advincula De Moura Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Marinella Catangay Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Michelle Arceo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Imogene Belles Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines Herlene Nicole Budol Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

The first-ever Miss Grand Philippines coronation night will be held on July 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner will represent the country in the next Miss Grand International pageant.