LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 26 2023 04:58 PM | Updated as of Jun 26 2023 05:59 PM

Miss Grand Philippines is encouraging the public to help their favorite candidate win in the pageant's swimsuit competition.

Organizers have released the official swimsuit photos of the candidates, with 10 to be selected as winners.

Five will be chosen by the judges, while five will be decided by likes and shares on Facebook and Instagram. 

Fans have until 10 p.m. on June 30 to show their support for their top picks.

LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 1
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 2
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 3
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 4
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 5
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 6
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 7
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 8
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 9
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 10
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 11
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 12
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 13
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 14
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 15
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 16
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 17
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 18
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 19
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 20
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 21
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 22
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 23
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 24
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 25
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 26
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 27
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 28
LOOK: Swimsuit photos of Miss Grand PH 2023 candidates 29

Charie Manalo Sergio Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Faith Heteric Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Catherine Camilon Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Francine Fatima Reyes Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Jirah Shammeh Bantas Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Dianne Pampura Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Ejay Vergara Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Bernadette Fajardo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Arine Ejercito Tan Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Camilla Ricarto Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Resalina Toledo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Leorenjen Gonzaga Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Ronie Lalaine Lopez Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Dynara Maurer Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Aeroz Ganiban Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Gabrielle Runnstrom Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Maria Gail Tobes Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Carl Tobias Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Bernadine Ambry Nicolas Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Zyra Mae Carbonell Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Wilsie Perez Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Laica Eupeña Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Estephanie Delgado Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Shanon Tampon Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Nikki Advincula De Moura Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Marinella Catangay Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Michelle Arceo Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Imogene Belles Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

Herlene Nicole Budol Instagram/Miss Grand Philippines

The first-ever Miss Grand Philippines coronation night will be held on July 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner will represent the country in the next Miss Grand International pageant. 

