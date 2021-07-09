Construction starts on monument to Zamboanga's hero dog Kabang

Photo courtesy of Dr. Anton Lim.

Work has started on the monument to immortalize the memory of Zamboanga City's hero dog Kabang.

On Tuesday, construction commenced after Kabang’s silent and simple burial at the St. Francis of Assisi grounds in Barangay Pasonanca, Zamboanga City.

This came after the passage of a resolution authorizing the use of the public site for the proposed monument.

A 400-kilo solid aluminum statue of Kabang was placed on top of her burial ground. The statue was created by notable artist Kublai Milan from Davao City.

The statue is only the highlight of a park soon to be developed by two Zamboangueno architects.

Last June, the Sangguniang Panlunsod of Zamboanga City passed a unanimous resolution hailing Kabang as Zamboanga’s hero dog and allotted a part of the public park of St. Francis of Assisi for her marker.

The hero dog rose to fame in 2011, after trying to save two girls from a speeding motorcycle. She lost her snout in the incident and was brought to the US for an operation.

— Report by Jewel Reyes

RELATED VIDEO