Zamboanga's hero dog 'Kabang' laid to rest

Photo courtesy of Dr. Anton Lim.

Zamboanga hero dog’s fur parent chose a sunny and silent day to bury the much loved Kabang, months after her passing.

Her remains contained in a concrete box was buried Thursday in a site near the St. Francis of Asissi.

Dr. Anton Lim said they chose to silently bury her, while the exact date of a ceremonial blessing and inauguration of her monument at the site is still being arranged.

Lim said in a social media post that the simple burial will commence the installation of a 400 kilogram solid aluminum statue created by artist Kublai Millan.

Last June, the Sangguniang Panlunsod of Zamboanga City passed a unanimous resolution hailing Kabang as Zamboanga’s hero dog, and allotted a part of the public park of St. Francis of Assisi for her marker.

Kabang’s memorial and park are designed by two Zamboanguenio architects.

The hero dog rose to fame in 2011, after trying to save 2 girls almost hit by a speeding motorcycle. She lost her snout in the incident and was brought to the US for an operation.

—Report by Jewel Reyes

