Hero dog Kabang passes away

MANILA - Kabang, one of the most storied dogs in the Philippines, has died, according to her veterinarian on Monday.

Dr. Anton Lim announced Kabang's death on his Facebook account.

"I found her lying motionless near her bed tonight. I last saw her very alive at 3 pm when I fed her and changed her water. When I went to her enclosed play area to feed her at 7 pm, she was dead, probably for 1-2 hours already. I knew she was out playing with the other dogs as always because of her usual soiled feet," he wrote.

Born in February 2008, Kabang was hailed as a hero dog when she lost her upper snout after saving two children from being hit by a tricycle in Zamboanga City in 2012.

Her story prompted netizens across the globe to raise funds to help her recover and be treated in the United States.

Kabang was proclaimed "ambassador of dogwill", making her the official symbol of responsible pet ownership and advocacy against animal cruelty.

"Thank you Kabang for the 8 years of unconditional love, loyalty and joy you brought to our family. Thank you for the life lessons and the inspiration you gave to the world. We will miss you. Hope to see you again. Rest in peace Kabang," Lim said.

The dog's former owner, Rudy Bunggal, passed away in 2018.

