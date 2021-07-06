LOOK: Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia in Korean-inspired engagement shoot

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia look like stars of a Korean drama in their engagement shoot.

Event planner La Belle Fête described the couple's photo shoot as "modern Korean," which is "inspired by the aesthetic of cute cafes in Asia."

"Shots are filled with whimsical details which highlight not only the adorableness of these two people but also underscored how cuddly-cute and deeply in love they are!" it said in an Instagram post.

Garcia also shared photos from their shoot, taken by Nice Print, as she expressed excitement over their big day.

"Can't wait to share this amazing journey called marriage with you. Only with you. My love," she said. "I would love to thank the amazing team who made this beautiful shoot possible."

Sugui and Garcia got engaged in December 2020, after two years of being a couple.

Last January, they were treated to a surprise engagement party by their friends, including Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

