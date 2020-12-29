WATCH: Patrick Sugui’s tearful wedding proposal to Aeriel Garcia

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia are engaged after two years together, the couple announced on Tuesday.

On Instagram, Sugui posted a photo of him with Garcia, who is seen wearing what appears to be a diamond engagement ring.

“I’ll love you forever, that’s all I’ll do,” Sugui wrote in the caption, indicating that they got engaged the night prior on Monday.

In her own announcement, Garcia shared a video of Sugui’s tearful proposal, with Elton John’s “Your Song” playing in the background.

Garcia was surprised with a setup inside a room, with rose petals on the floor, lined with lit candles.

“When I asked you to be my girlfriend, I told you na I wasn’t just doing this to have a girlfriend. I was looking for someone that I can marry and can love for the rest of my life,” he told Garcia, who can be heard crying.

“And today, I want to fulfill that promise,” Sugui said, before kneeling down with the ring in hand to ask Garcia to be his wife.

In her caption for the video, Garcia dedicated lyrics from Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” to her now-fiancé:

“I'm so glad you found me in time

You brought a lot of sunshine into my life

You filled me with happiness

You gave me more joy than I could ever dream of

And no one, no one can take your place.”