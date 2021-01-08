LOOK: Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia treated to yacht engagement party

MANILA -- Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia were treated to a surprise engagement party by their closest friends.

The couple's friends including celebrities Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Khalil Ramos, Marco Gumabao, Joe Vargas, and Ria Atayde, surprised them with a party on a yacht to celebrate their engagement.

Photos from the party were uploaded online by Sugui, Garcia and their friends.

"We’re so lucky to have a genuine family like this. Thank you for surprising us! You guys are the best!!" Garcia wrote in the caption.

"Thank you again for the surprise! You guys have no idea how happy you made us! You guys truly are family to us.. we love you!," Sugui shared.

In her Instagram page on Friday, Bernardo also shared snaps from the celebration and expressed support for the soon-to-be husband and wife.



"We’re right behind you in this exciting journey of yours, Pat and Ae! In sickness and in health, may porkchop man o wala. Hahaha! Love you boat!" Bernardo wrote.

Sugui, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, and Garcia, a social media influencer, announced their engagement last month.

On Instagram, Sugui posted a photo of him with Garcia, who is seen wearing what appears to be a diamond engagement ring.

“I’ll love you forever, that’s all I’ll do,” he wrote in the caption.

In her own announcement, Garcia shared a video of Sugui’s tearful proposal, with Elton John’s “Your Song” playing in the background.

“When I asked you to be my girlfriend, I told you na I wasn’t just doing this to have a girlfriend. I was looking for someone that I can marry and can love for the rest of my life,” he told Garcia, who can be heard crying.

“And today, I want to fulfill that promise,” Sugui said, before kneeling down with the ring in hand to ask Garcia to be his wife.

