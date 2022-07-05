The ‘In The Soop’ pop-up store at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay. Photo from SM Mall of Asia’s official Facebook page

MANILA — A pop-up store selling merchandise of top K-pop boy bands BTS and Seventeen has opened at the SM Mall of Asia, the Pasay-based mall announced.

The “In the Soop” pop-up store will run from July 1 to October 1, 2022, according to online booking platform MorningKall.

The pop-up store is based on a reality show which featured the two groups, both signed with music labels under Korean entertainment giant Hybe Corp.

Fans planning to visit the store can register through MorningKall but walk-in guests will also be allowed, the SM Mall of Asia said in a recent Facebook post.

“In the Soop” is a South Korean reality show that follows K-pop groups as they relax and do various activities in a forest.

The show first aired in August 2020, featuring BTS. A spin-off with Seventeen premiered in August 2021.

Last year, a similar pop-up store offering BTS merchandise opened at SM Megamall.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is scheduled to hold a two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in October.

FROM THE ARCHIVES