A week after teasing the ARMY, SM Megamall finally unveiled the “Space of BTS” pop-up store on Christmas day.

The Mandaluyong-based supermall announced the good news for BTS fans on Facebook, sharing glimpses of the store.

The new pop-up store is located at the Upper Ground Level, Mega B.

Last Thursday, SM Megamall posted a photo that showed the group's logo against a purple wall.

"Annyeong ARMY! Guess what's going to POP-UP next at SM Megamall?" the mall wrote in the caption, referring to BTS' fans.

The caption also included lyrics from the group's 2021 hit, "Permission to Dance."

In the post's comments section, netizens speculated that either the "Space of BTS" or "Permission to Dance" pop-up store would occupy the space.

In May, BTS' "Map of the Soul" pop-up store also opened at the said mall.

The store, which sold products based on the album "Map of the Soul: 7," was supposed to operate only until August but its run stretched for another two months due to popular demand.



