The BTS pop-up store at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on May 28, 2021. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Members of BTS' Filipino ARMY now have more time to visit the South Korean group's pop-up store at SM Megamall.

The Mandaluyong-based shopping center has announced that BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul would continue to run until Oct. 31 due to popular demand.

The pop-up store, which opened last May 29, was supposed to operate at SM Megamall only until August 29.

"With this comes the release of new merchandise, including the TinyTAN collection inspired by BTS' record-breaking disco pop single 'Dynamite,'" SM said in a statement, citing the group's hit 2020 single.

The new collection includes t-shirts and shorts printed with "Dynamite" lyrics as well as mouse pads, notebooks, pens, and cable tie sets.

Fans planning to visit the pop-up store are encouraged to register through online booking platform Morningkall.

"There will also be a queue available for walk-ins. Only 5 walk-ins are allowed per slot," SM said, adding that COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing would be enforced.

BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul first opened in Seoul, South Korea in October 2020. Similar stores have been launched in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The Grammy-nominated group is set to hold live concerts in Los Angeles starting November, marking the band's return to in-person shows since the COVID-19 outbreak.

RELATED VIDEO