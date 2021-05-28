Planning to visit the BTS pop-up store? Here’s what you need to know

The BTS pop-up store at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City will be open to the public starting Saturday, May 29. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- The long wait is over for members of the Filipino ARMY as BTS’ iconic pop-up store in Manila is set to open its doors on Saturday, offering a variety of merchandise related to the global music sensation.

The store, BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul, occupies a 190-square meter space at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall that is decorated in industrial chic and features a giant screen that shows videos of the K-pop megaband.

Over 400 products will be sold in the store, including apparel such as t-shirts priced at P2,700, sweatshirts at P3,500, flannel shirts at P4,800, and jackets at around P6,000.

BTS keyrings can be bought at P680, while the members’ figurines are worth P1,070.

The store — which runs until August 29 — will also sell band-aids, sticky notes, ballpens, bags, plush magnets, market bags, and 3D posters, among others.

Most of the products’ designs were inspired by songs from the band’s album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” released in February 2020. These include tracks like “On” and “Black Swan.”

Fans and customers can also take photos at a wall that features wings and with standees of TinyTan, animated versions of the BTS members.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the store will accommodate up to 30 guests at a time, with each guest given 30 minutes to shop. Other safety protocols such as temperature checks and physical distancing will also be enforced.

Those planning to visit the store are encouraged to register first through online booking platform Morningkall.

The registration procedure for those planning to visit BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul. Photo from Morningkall’s official Facebook page

A separate queuing lane will be allotted for walk-ins but the store will accommodate only 5 walk-ins at a time.

BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul first opened in Seoul, South Korea in October 2020. Similar stores have been launched in Singapore and Thailand, and are set to open in Malaysia and Taiwan in the coming months.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the store’s opening since SM Megamall dropped teaser photos last month.

RELATED VIDEO: